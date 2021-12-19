On Goa liberation anniversary, Modi cites BJP’s deep links to State

Pune

19 December 2021 19:58 IST

‘Goa did not lose its ties with India even after enduring 450 years of Portuguese rule’

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Goa liberation from Portugal in 1961, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a raft of development and public work projects worth ₹600 crore in the poll-bound State, stressing the BJP’s deep ties with Goa in his speech.

The diamond jubilee celebrations of Goa’s Liberation Day commenced with the Prime Minister arriving at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao for the main event, where he felicitated freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ — the military action in 1961 by which India liberated the territories of Goa, Daman and Diu from Portuguese rule.

“Goa did not lose its ties with India even after enduring 450 years of Portuguese rule. Goa came under Portugal rule when the major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor has India forgotten its Goa,” said Mr. Modi, remarking that had former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived longer, then Goa would not have needed to wait so long (till 1961) for its liberation.

The Prime Minister recalled his recent meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City and the warm sentiments that the head of the Catholic Church had for India following Mr. Modi’s invitation urging the Pope to visit the country.

“After I gave him my invitation, Pope Francis said, ‘This is the greatest gift you have given me’… this was his love for India’s diversity and our vibrant democracy,” said Mr. Modi.

With elections slated for February 2022, Mr. Modi particularly underscored the BJP’s strong links to the coastal State and the legacy of the BJP Government under the late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“When Goan freedom fighter Mohan Ranade continued to languish in a Portuguese prison for over a decade after Goa was liberated, the matter was pursued by [former Prime Minister] Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Mr. Modi remarked.

Lauding the performance of BJP Governments under the deceased Parrikar as well as the current Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the Prime Minister said: “The sincere nature of the Goan people was reflected in the commitment of Manohar Parrikar, who was seen carrying out his duties till his last breath. The country, through his [Parrikar’s] character saw how honest, talented, and hardworking the people of Goa are.”

Appreciating Mr. Sawant’s work, the Prime Minister said Goa topped in good governance, per capita income and many other parameters.

“I want to congratulate the State Government for completing 100% coverage of the first vaccination dose to all its eligible population. Whether it is vaccination, or providing drinking water for every household, or making Goa open defecation-free, the State achieves its targets on all parameters no sooner than they are set … I can confidently say that Pramod Sawant is working with a big vision for the development of Goa,” he said, adding that the State’s tourism had continued to grow even during the pandemic.

Urging the Goan people to achieve greater heights by 75th year of State’s liberation, the Prime Minister said the State was giving strength to the country through its flagship ‘Swayampurna Goa’ programme.

The BJP’s massive show-of-strength in form of Mr. Modi’s presence is seen as a counterpoint to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s hectic campaigning in Goa.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated five projects in virtual mode which include the renovated Fort Aguada jail museum, the super speciality block at the Goa Medical College, the new South Goa district hospital, an Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa airport and the gas insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.