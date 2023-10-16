ADVERTISEMENT

On first day of Navratri, Adityanath installs Kalash at Shaktipeeth of Gorakhnath temple

October 16, 2023 02:48 am | Updated October 15, 2023 08:49 pm IST - Gorakhpur (UP)

The two-hour ceremony included the worship of Godess Durga, recitation of the Devi Path, an aarti and a prayer.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in the program organized to commemorate the completion of 100 years of the main branch of State Bank of India, in Gorakhpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakhshpeethadhishwer, on Sunday installed a 'Kalash' at the Shaktipeeth of the Gorakhnath temple on the first day of Navaratri.

The ceremony included the worship of Goddess Shailputri, an official statement issued here said.

The Kalash installation ceremony started in adherence to Vedic practices, with Chief Minister Adityanath performing the puja. The two-hour ceremony included the worship of Godess Durga, recitation of the Devi Path, an aarti and a prayer, it said.

Before the ceremony, a traditional Kalash Yatra led by the chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple, Yogi Kamalnath, was taken out within the premises of the temple around 5 pm.

They reached the Bhim Sarovar, a place of mythological significance, where the Kalash was filled, and then proceeded back to the Shaktipeeth for its installation, according to the statement.

