On eve of mayoral poll, Rajasthan BJP moves Kota corporators to Madhya Pradesh

The Rajasthan BJP has moved 36 of its corporators who recently won in the Kota South Municipal Corporation polls to hotels at a hill station in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the mayoral election on Tuesday.

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan and the BJP bagged 36 wards each in the civic body, while the independents won eight as the results were declared on November 3. Informed sources said a few independent corporators may have likely accompanied the BJP corporators.

“The corporators were taken to the hill station on Saturday in six cars and a bus,” said a Madhya Pradesh police official, requesting anonymity.

When asked about their return, incharge of the Pachmarhi police station Praveen Kumre said he did not have any information about them. “This is a tourist spot and we don’t track each visitor,” he added.