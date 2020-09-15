On Day One, 20,000 people use Kolkata Metro

Nearly 20,000 passengers availed the services of Kolkata Metro on Monday, when the services resumed after five months.
“A total of 110 services were run on North-South Metro corridor and 72 run on East-West corridor, from 08.00 a.m. to 08.00 p.m today,” a press statement by the Kolkata Metro said, and reported earning of ₹11.19 lakh on the first day. In the East West Metro that operates in a brief stretch of Salt lake area there were 83 passengers who availed the services.
Passengers were allowed to board the trains after registering in a ride through e-passes. No tokens were issued for single rides and passengers with smart cards were allowed to board the Metro personnel of the Railway Protection Force ( RPF) checked the e-pass of each commuter as well as their temperature with a thermal gun.
“Metro commuters maintained social distancing and all other COVID-19 protocols inside Metro premises today….Metro staff at different stations helped commuters to follow COVID-19 protocols like sanitization of hands, maintaining social distancing etc,” the press statement said. Kolkata Metro will operate services between Monday to Saturday on both the North South and East West Metro. The Kolkata Metro will operate 110 trains ( 55 Up and 55 Dn) will run after an interval of 10 minutes in pick up time. Before the outbreak of the pandemic the Kolkata Metro was carrying 6 lakh passengers on a daily basis.
