On day of arrival from Haryana, migrant worker dies in Sitapur

A migrant worker who had arrived in his village from Haryana died of unknown reasons in Sitapur district on Thursday, officials said.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | Three migrant workers on way to Uttar Pradesh die on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border

Identified as Suresh, roughly 45-47 years of age, as per police, the migrant worker had arrived in his native district with eight others.

Also read: U.P. clears ordinance exempting businesses from labour laws

Suresh allegedly died in his village under the Talgaon police station. The immediate cause of death is not yet known and the autopsy would also be conducted after the COVID-19 test report, said police.

DSP Laharpur Akhand Pratap Singh said Suresh died before he could be screened for COVID-19. "He was stopped at a school for screening, but he died there [before it could happen]," the officer told The Hindu.

Suresh's sample has been sent for testing to the district hospital.

"After the result comes in, we will follow the necessary procedure that is to be taken," said Mr. Singh.

R.D Ram, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Laharpur, however, said the nine migrants had given a slip to the officials and landed straight in their villages instead of going to the quarantine centre as per mandatory norms laid down by the government.

After arriving in Sitapur on a roadways bus from Bulandshahr, the migrant, who worked in Jamunanagar in Haryaan, had received a lift back home on a vehicle belonging to the village pradhan, the SDM said.

"They entered the village directly under stealth. One of them was ill and died. Only after the death, we came to know that they had come from outside," he said.

Mr. Singh said the eight persons who arrived in Sitapur with Suresh were put under quarantine.

"The staff have been told to stay way from them till the report comes in," he said.