Omicron: Maharashtra reports two more infections as tally rises to 20

Pune

13 December 2021 22:40 IST

Nine of them discharged following negative RT-PCR test

Two cases of Omicron were detected in Maharashtra on Monday, with Pune and Latur districts reporting one case each, taking the number of infections in the State to 20, said health authorities.

Of these cases, nine have already been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

City-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) said both cases — a 39-year-old woman from Pune and a 33-year-old men from Latur — were asymptomatic.

Travel history

Authorities said both patients had a travel history to Dubai and that their close contacts had been traced and found negative.

The State reported 569 COVID-19 cases on Monday as against just 498 recoveries. Five fatalities were reported taking the toll to 1,41,264.

The active case tally has risen to 6,507 with a recovery rate of 97.72%, said the Health Department. The case positivity rate stands at 9.92% and the recoveries at 64,93,002.