Omicron: Maharashtra reports 23 new cases

Pune

24 December 2021 01:30 IST

State sees sharp rise in COVID cases; nearly 1,200 fresh ones reported

Maharashtra reported 23 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Thursday with 13 of these being reported from Pune district alone, taking the total number of Omicron infections in the State to 88, said health authorities.

Seventeen among the new cases were ‘asymptomatic’ while the other six were ‘mild’, said health officials, adding that four of the 23 infected were minors while two were senior citizens.

Of the total 88 Omicron cases, as many as 42 have already been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, said the State Health Department.

Twenty two of the new cases were reported by city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) while one by the National Chemical Laboratory. Besides the 13 cases from Pune district, five of the fresh infections were from Mumbai city, two from Osmanabad district and one each from Mira-Bhayander, Thane and Nagpur.

Except one unvaccinated case, 18 of the 23 new cases have been fully vaccinated, while the four minors below 18 years of age were not eligible for vaccination.

Sixteen persons among the new infections had a travel history while the other seven were their high-risk contacts. Of these 16, six had recently travelled to the Middle East, four to Europe, two each from Ghana and South Africa, and one patient each to Singapore and Tanzania.

Thus far, Pune district has reported the maximum Omicron cases in the State with 35 infections of whom 19 are from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune city and the remaining ten from Pune rural region.

Twenty six cases are from Mumbai city, with a further nine from other districts and States being detected at the Mumbai Airport.

Meanwhile, the State’s active cases witnessed a sharp rise with 1,179 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Thursday as against just 615 new recoveries. Seventeen fatalities pushed the total death toll to 1,41,392.

Maharashtra’s active case tally has risen significantly to 7,897 with a recovery rate dipping incrementally to 97.7%, said Health Department authorities. The case positivity rate stands at 9.77% while the total recoveries is currently at 65,00,375. Mumbai city reported the maximum new cases in the State (577) followed by Pune district at 184 new ones.