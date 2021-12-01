Omicron impact: full school move put on hold by Haryana Govt.

GURUGRAM

01 December 2021 01:17 IST

Situation will be reviewed after a week: Education Minister

Amid the scare over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the Haryana government on Tuesday put on hold its earlier decision to allow schools to run with full capacity from December 1.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the government had decided to put on hold its decision to allow schools to run with full capacity in view of the Omicron scare and review the situation after about a week. He said the schools will continue to run with 50% capacity as earlier till further orders. Mr. Pal said the education department officials have been directed to convey the decision to the schools in the State.

Minister’s tweet

Mr. Pal had in a tweet this past week announced the government’s decision to allow the schools, both private and government, to run with full capacity adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour. “If a COVID related problem resurfaces in the future, the government will take immediate decision on it,” said the tweet five days ago.

The Haryana government had allowed the schools to resume offline classes for classes 6-12 in July this year after the second wave of the pandemic sunsided. Later, the resumption of primary classes was also allowed in September.