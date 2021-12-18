Omicron: 8-year-old girl among eight new infections reported from Maharashtra

Tally rises to 48 but all cases asymptomatic, say health officials

Eight more cases of Omicron, which included an eight-year-old girl, were reported from Maharashtra on Saturday taking the number of infections to 48, said health authorities.

All the new cases were “asymptomatic”, they said.

According to a report by the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), four cases were detected during surveillance at the Mumbai airport, three from Satara district and a 17-year-old girl from Pune city.

Travel history

Of those detected during the screening at the Mumbai airport, only one was a resident of the city while three were residents of Jalgaon district, Chhattisgarh and Kerala respectively. They had a travel history to Africa and the U.K.

Officials said 28 of the 48 cases have already been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

The three cases from Satara, including the eight-year-old child, were members of the same family with a travel history to East Africa and all are without symptoms and in isolation.

The girl from Pune is a close contact of an international traveller, said authorities.

Thus far, Mumbai city has reported 18 cases while Pune district has reported 19 — 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune rural and three from Pune city, three from Satara, while Osmanabad and Kalyan-Dombivali had reported two cases each, and Nagpur, Buldhana, Latur and Vasai-Virar had reported a single case each.

Eleven fatalities

The State’s active cases continued to rise incrementally with 854 COVID-19 cases being reported on Saturday as against 804 new recoveries. Eleven fatalities pushed the toll to 1,41,340.

Maharashtra’s active case tally has risen to 6,942 with a recovery rate of 97.71%, said Health authorities. The case positivity rate stands at 9.84% while the recoveries currently at 64,96,733.