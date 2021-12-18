Other States

Omicron: 8-year-old girl among eight new infections reported from Maharashtra

Image for representation.   | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Eight more cases of Omicron, which included an eight-year-old girl, were reported from Maharashtra on Saturday taking the number of infections to 48, said health authorities.

All the new cases were “asymptomatic”, they said.

According to a report by the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), four cases were detected during surveillance at the Mumbai airport, three from Satara district and a 17-year-old girl from Pune city.

Travel history

Of those detected during the screening at the Mumbai airport, only one was a resident of the city while three were residents of Jalgaon district, Chhattisgarh and Kerala respectively. They had a travel history to Africa and the U.K.

Officials said 28 of the 48 cases have already been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

The three cases from Satara, including the eight-year-old child, were members of the same family with a travel history to East Africa and all are without symptoms and in isolation.

The girl from Pune is a close contact of an international traveller, said authorities.

Thus far, Mumbai city has reported 18 cases while Pune district has reported 19 — 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune rural and three from Pune city, three from Satara, while Osmanabad and Kalyan-Dombivali had reported two cases each, and Nagpur, Buldhana, Latur and Vasai-Virar had reported a single case each.

Eleven fatalities

The State’s active cases continued to rise incrementally with 854 COVID-19 cases being reported on Saturday as against 804 new recoveries. Eleven fatalities pushed the toll to 1,41,340.

Maharashtra’s active case tally has risen to 6,942 with a recovery rate of 97.71%, said Health authorities. The case positivity rate stands at 9.84% while the recoveries currently at 64,96,733.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2021 10:51:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/omicron-8-year-old-girl-among-eight-new-infections-reported-from-maharashtra/article37987721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY