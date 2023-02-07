Omar, Mehbooba, Mirwaiz remember Musharraf for his Kashmir legacy

February 07, 2023 01:45 am | Updated February 06, 2023 11:33 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf might have witnessed a muted send off in his own country but several politicians from Kashmir, who engaged with the General in the past, on Monday praised his approach on the Kashmir issue, a bone of contention between the two countries for over seven decades now.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Musharraf would be remembered for “thinking out of the box on Kashmir” and “putting aspirations of Kashmiris at the centre of a solution”.

“His legacy still remains relevant on the question of final settlement of Kashmir. He was able to engage both with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government as well as Manmohan Singh’s government on the Kashmir question and made the shift of walking away from the beaten track,” the Mirwaiz said.

He said the Pakistani General, who died of a rare disease in Dubai on Sunday, reached out to the Government of India “with an open mind to resolve the Kashmir issue”. “His initiative was reciprocated in kind by the late Prime Minister Vajpayee ji, a wise and humane leader. And for the first time, the Kashmiri leadership on both sides of the line of divide got an opportunity to talk and listen to each other,” the Mirwaiz said.

Four-point formula

Musharraf, who proposed and worked on the four-point formula for Kashmir, earned a distinction of becoming the first Pakistan President to engage with both separatist as well as mainstream camps. “It is extremely sad, especially for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the process [started by Musharraf] got derailed over time and the opportunity lost,” the Mirwaiz said.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said, “For all his faults and his troubling legacy, I will always remember him as the only Pakistani leader willing to meet and engage with mainstream Kashmiri leaders from India, much to the horror of Hurriyat leaders.”

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said Musharraf’s solution for the “Kashmir issue” put the interests of the people of J&K at the forefront while being realistic that the framework must ensure that neither India nor Pakistan “lost face”. “It didn’t happen and we are where we are today. May Allah grant him place in Jannat,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Expressing her “deepest condolences”, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Perhaps the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue. He wanted a solution according to the wishes of people of Jammu and Kashmir and acceptable to India and Pakistan. Though the Government of India has reversed all CBMs initiated by him and Vajpayee ji, the ceasefire remains.”

ADVERTISEMENT