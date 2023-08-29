ADVERTISEMENT

Omar, Mehbooba come out in defence of ‘suspended’ Kashmiri lecturer

August 29, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K School Education Department suspended Zahoor Bhat, a senior lecturer of Political Science, days after Mr. Bhat appeared before the SC and pleaded against downgrading of Article 370

The Hindu Bureau

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Former J&K Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, on August 28 welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) intervention in the suspension of a Kashmiri lecturer who appeared before the SC in defence of Article 370 last week.

“Grateful to [advocate] Kapil Sibal for raising the issue of Zahoor Bhat in the Supreme Court. Zahoor is a lecturer who was suspended immediately after he returned to the Valley having argued his petition in front of the Constitution Bench against the events of 5th Aug 2019,” National Conference vice president Abdullah said, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The J&K School Education Department suspended Mr. Bhat, a senior lecturer of Political Science, “for violation of provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, Jammu & Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules, J&K Leave Rules.” The suspension came just four days after Mr. Bhat appeared before the SC and pleaded against downgrading of Article 370.

Ms. Mufti, who heads the People Democratic Party, said the suspension was “just the tip of the iceberg”. 

“Since the illegal abrogation of Article 370, the people of J&K have to choose. Either be mute spectators and watch their livelihood, jobs and land being snatched or face the music for raising their voice. It’s a Hobson’s choice laden with deadly consequences. Every Kashmiri can’t afford to knock the doors of the SC,” Ms. Mufti said.

