Omar Abdullah to vacate govt accommodation in Srinagar

“No attempt has been made to regularise the allotment to me,” he says in letter to J&K administration

Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday wrote to the J&K administration and announced his decision to shift from his official residence on Gupkar Road within 10 weeks.

“I now find myself in unauthorised occupation of this accommodation, as no attempt has been made to regularise the allotment to me on security or other grounds. This is a situation that is unacceptable to me. I have never held on to any government property I was not entitled to,” Mr. Abdullah wrote in the letter addressed to the Administrative Secretary of Estates, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Mr. Abdullah said he had started the search for a suitable alternative accommodation. “The process is taking longer because of the constraints caused by COVID-19. I intend to complete the process in 8-10 weeks and should be in a position to hand over the Gupkar Road accommodation accordingly,” he added.

He also posted the letter on Twitter. “The point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate and have chosen to do so of my own accord,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The move comes in the backdrop of the J&K administration’s decision to direct many Peoples Democratic Party and NC leaders to vacate their official accommodation in Srinagar in the past one year.