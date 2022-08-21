Omar Abdullah questions Congress' 'doublespeak' on role of central agencies

Manish Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy

PTI Srinagar
August 21, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on August 21 questioned the Congress’ “doublespeak” on the role of central agencies like the CBI, ED and NIA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Abdullah’s remarks came after Congress demanded the resignation of Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia in the light of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids against him.

“How does this work? When CBI/ED/NIA etc go after Congress leaders then these organisations are the discredited agents of the BJP yet when AAP leaders are targeted then suddenly the credibility is restored. How can the agencies be both credible & discredited at the same time?” Mr. Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app