Other States

Omar Abdullah questions Congress' 'doublespeak' on role of central agencies

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. File

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on August 21 questioned the Congress’ “doublespeak” on the role of central agencies like the CBI, ED and NIA.

Mr. Abdullah’s remarks came after Congress demanded the resignation of Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia in the light of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids against him.

“How does this work? When CBI/ED/NIA etc go after Congress leaders then these organisations are the discredited agents of the BJP yet when AAP leaders are targeted then suddenly the credibility is restored. How can the agencies be both credible & discredited at the same time?” Mr. Abdullah wrote on Twitter.


Aug 21, 2022

