Omar Abdullah questions Congress' 'doublespeak' on role of central agencies

PTI August 21, 2022 21:20 IST

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on August 21 questioned the Congress’ “doublespeak” on the role of central agencies like the CBI, ED and NIA. Mr. Abdullah’s remarks came after Congress demanded the resignation of Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia in the light of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids against him. “How does this work? When CBI/ED/NIA etc go after Congress leaders then these organisations are the discredited agents of the BJP yet when AAP leaders are targeted then suddenly the credibility is restored. How can the agencies be both credible & discredited at the same time?” Mr. Abdullah wrote on Twitter. How does this work? When CBI/ED/NIA etc go after Congress leaders then these organisations are the discredited agents of the BJP yet when AAP leaders are targeted then suddenly the credibility is restored. How can the agencies be both credible & discredited at the same time? https://t.co/EJCtDo9S39 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 21, 2022



