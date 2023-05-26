Omar Abdullah praises new Parliament building despite NC boycott

May 26, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - SRINAGAR

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday praised the new Parliament building, a day after his party decided to join the Opposition and boycott the inaugural function on May 28. Meanwhile, several J&K parties have come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building.

“Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new and improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say and this one looks pretty damn impressive,” the former J&K chief minister said, in a tweet.

NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday announced the decision to stay away from the inaugural function, saying “it’s really unfair that the President is not being called for the inauguration of the new building”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to the NC stand on the inauguration, several J&K parties have come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new structure of the Parliament.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig, a senior politician, was quoted by a local daily as saying that the foundation of the new Parliament building was laid by the PM and he can inaugurate it. “Even his statue can be raised outside the building,” Mr. Baig said.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said, “In a Parliamentary democracy, the PM is equally head of the country. The people of India elect the PM as he represents the largest single party. We are not in a presidential form of government where the President is elected directly. We elect the PM and the president is selected. There is no issue with the new Parliament building being inaugurated by the PM”.

Imran Reza Ansari, a senior leader from Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference, said there was no need to make it a political issue or boycott the inaugural ceremony. It was his dream project and was completed by him during his tenure. There is no issue with him inaugurating the project as the PM.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.