Omar Abdullah, Lone take jibe at Kejriwal as Centre moves to grant more powers to L-G

Srinagar:

15 September 2020 14:29 IST

‘Now you will hopefully be an ornamental piece of decorative item in the Delhi government,’ the National Conference vice-president tells the Delhi Chief Minister

As the Centre moves to grant more discretionary powers to Lt. Governor (L-G) of Delhi, Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah took pot shots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Mr Kejriwal to be disempowered. What you supported Kejriwal was people-less J&K (on August 5, 2019). Now you will hopefully be an ornamental piece of decorative item in the Delhi government. The same way you supported people of J&K to be ornamental pieces,” Mr. Lone tweeted.

Mr. Abdullah also took a jibe at Mr. Kejriwal for his party’s decision to vote for revocation of J&K’s special status last year. “When they came for us on 5th Aug 2019, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) happily supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Let’s see AAP support this piece of legislation now,” Mr. Abdullah tweeted.

These remarks from J&K leaders come in the backdrop of the Union Cabinet pushing for amendments to the GNCTD Act 1991 and grant additional discretionary powers to the Delhi L-G during this session of the Parliament.