Om Prakash Dhankar is BJP's new chief in Haryana

CHANDIGARH

19 July 2020 15:22 IST

The appointment will come into immediate effect, said the statement issued by national general secretary Arun Singh.

The BJP on Sunday appointed Om Prakash Dhankar, a former Cabinet Minister as party president for Haryana.

An official statement said that BJP national president J.P. Nadda has appointed Mr. Dhankar.

Mr. Dhankar held Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare portfolio in previous Manohar Lal-led BJP government in Haryana. He lost the 2019 Assembly election from Badli seat. Mr. Dhankar will be replacing Subhash Barala.