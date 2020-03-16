Om Birla has failed to read out obituary notice for Krishna Bose: Sugata Bose

Former Trinamool Congress MP Sugata Bose has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, pointing to his “failure” to read out an obituary notice for his mother and three-term member Krishna Bose, who died on February 22.

Under the rules, the Chair in both Houses informs the members of the death of any former member, and then tributes are paid.

Mr. Bose said the family informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat of her death the very next day. He said that though Parliament had been in session for the last two weeks, the Lok Sabha did not care to take note of the death of “as eminent a parliamentarian and citizen as Krishna Bose”.

Krishna Bose was the niece-in-law of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the chairperson of the Netaji Research Bureau.

“We are writing to request you not to read Shrimati Krishna Bose’s obituary notice in the Lok Sabha as it would be a meaningless ritual, and not show genuine respect to the departed soul. As a true patriot, she had been disheartened in her final days to witness the assault on the values of parliamentary democracy that she held dear,” he said.