ADVERTISEMENT

Old woman walked barefoot to collect pension from SBI; Sitharaman pulls up bank

April 21, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

The incident happened in the Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district of Odisha on April 17.

The Hindu Bureau

Reacting to the incident, the SBI manager claimed that the woman faced trouble with withdrawing money because of her “broken fingers” and the bank was working to resolve the problem. Twitter/@ANI

In a video that has now gone viral on social media a 70-year-old woman was seen walking barefoot amid heatwave in Odisha with the support of a broken chair to collect her pension from State Bank of India (SBI). But she was forced to return home as her thumb impressions didn’t match with the banks records.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled up SBI for the plight of the woman.

The incident happened in the Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district of Odisha on April 17.

The elderly woman in the video has been identified as Surya Harijan. Her older son is a migrant labourer in a different State. She stays with her younger son who grazes other people’s cattle for living. The family has no land to plough and lives in a hut, according to ANI

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the incident, the SBI manager claimed that the woman faced trouble with withdrawing money because of her “broken fingers” and the bank was working to resolve the problem.

“Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. She has been given ₹3,000 manually from the bank. We will resolve the problem soon,” the SBI manager of the Jharigaon branch said.

The Sarpanch of her village also said that they have discussed listing such helpless people in the village and providing pension money to them.

In a similar incident in Odisha 2020, a 60-year-old woman had to drag her 100-year-old mother on a cot to the bank for withdrawing money from a Jan Dhan account. The manager of the bank in Nuapada district was later suspended

With inputs from ANI

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa / banking

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US