Old mortar shells recovered in J&K's Samba, police rule out sabotage angle

July 07, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Samba/Jammu

Police on 7th July recovered six old mortar shells in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the shells, they said.

The police also ruled out any possibility of sabotage. The shells were found in the bushes on one side of the Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

"These are old shells. There is no sabotage angle to it. These may have been part of the scrap being ferried by scrap dealers. To avoid a police post, they may have thrown out these rusted old shells here," a police officer told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation is underway to ascertain the details, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.