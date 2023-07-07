ADVERTISEMENT

Old mortar shells recovered in J&K's Samba, police rule out sabotage angle

July 07, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Samba/Jammu

According to officials, the old shells might have been discarded by scrap dealers.

PTI

Security personnel show a rusted landmine later it was destroyed near the international border, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on 7th July recovered six old mortar shells in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the shells, they said.

The police also ruled out any possibility of sabotage. The shells were found in the bushes on one side of the Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

"These are old shells. There is no sabotage angle to it. These may have been part of the scrap being ferried by scrap dealers. To avoid a police post, they may have thrown out these rusted old shells here," a police officer told PTI.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the details, he said.

