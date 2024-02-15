Oil pipeline bursts in Assam, one killed

February 15, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A contractual employee was killed and four others were injured after a pipeline burst during repair work at a facility of Oil India Limited (OIL) in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the injured were admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh while the other two were receiving treatment at the oil exploration major’s hospital in Duliajan town. The employee who died was identified as Rabin Orang.

“The incident occurred at well number 162 around 3.05 p.m. on February 14 when the team was conducting a hydro-test on the pipeline. A valve being repaired burst and five people working near the spot were injured due to high pressure of the water and natural gas flowing through the pipeline,” an OIL spokesperson said.

“An internal inquiry is being conducted and OIL is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such accidents in the future,” an official statement said.

