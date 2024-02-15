GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oil pipeline bursts in Assam, one killed

Four others sustained injuries in Dibrugarh district’s Duliajan on Wednesday

February 15, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

A contractual employee was killed and four others were injured after a pipeline burst during repair work at a facility of Oil India Limited (OIL) in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the injured were admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh while the other two were receiving treatment at the oil exploration major’s hospital in Duliajan town. The employee who died was identified as Rabin Orang.

“The incident occurred at well number 162 around 3.05 p.m. on February 14 when the team was conducting a hydro-test on the pipeline. A valve being repaired burst and five people working near the spot were injured due to high pressure of the water and natural gas flowing through the pipeline,” an OIL spokesperson said.

“An internal inquiry is being conducted and OIL is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such accidents in the future,” an official statement said.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.