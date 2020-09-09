OIL engineer dies at Assam’s Baghjan blowout site

Exploration major Oil India Limited (OIL) lost a 25-year-old engineer in an accident at the Baghjan blowout site on Wednesday evening.
OIL officials said Arnab Kishore Bordoloi could have been electrocuted while testing a cable connected to a generator set to supply power for welding fire-fighting gear.
Assam oil well blowout: Baghjan well killing operation suspended
He was the third OIL employee to die after two fire-fighters who were engaged after the blowout-hit Well No 5 in eastern Assam burst into flames on June 9. The blowout, or uncontrolled escape of natural gas at great speed, happened on May 27.
“Mr. Bordoloi was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital [in Dibrugarh] after doctors at the site provided emergency healthcare. Unfortunately, he was declared dead at the hospital,” OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said.
“The reasons of the tragic death will be known after post-mortem. We are carrying out inspection at the well site to find out reasons,” he said.
May take two more months to kill Baghjan blowout well, says Assam minister
OIL had flown in petroleum sector disaster experts from Singapore, Canada and the U.S. to cap the well and douse the fire. The operation to ‘kill’ the well failed after the blowout preventer stack was placed over the well head on August 18 after two failed attempts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath