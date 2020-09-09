OIL engineer dies at Assam’s Baghjan blowout site

Electrocution while testing a cable might have been the case, say officials.

Exploration major Oil India Limited (OIL) lost a 25-year-old engineer in an accident at the Baghjan blowout site on Wednesday evening.

OIL officials said Arnab Kishore Bordoloi could have been electrocuted while testing a cable connected to a generator set to supply power for welding fire-fighting gear.

Assam oil well blowout: Baghjan well killing operation suspended

He was the third OIL employee to die after two fire-fighters who were engaged after the blowout-hit Well No 5 in eastern Assam burst into flames on June 9. The blowout, or uncontrolled escape of natural gas at great speed, happened on May 27.

“Mr. Bordoloi was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital [in Dibrugarh] after doctors at the site provided emergency healthcare. Unfortunately, he was declared dead at the hospital,” OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said.

“The reasons of the tragic death will be known after post-mortem. We are carrying out inspection at the well site to find out reasons,” he said.

May take two more months to kill Baghjan blowout well, says Assam minister

OIL had flown in petroleum sector disaster experts from Singapore, Canada and the U.S. to cap the well and douse the fire. The operation to ‘kill’ the well failed after the blowout preventer stack was placed over the well head on August 18 after two failed attempts.