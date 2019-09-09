Officials suspended for protocol breach

Two Madhya Pradesh education department officials were suspended and a school principal issued a show-cause notice after a breach in protocol at a function attended by Governor Lalji Tandon, an official said on Sunday.

‘Governor upset’

The move came after Chief Minister Kamal Nath phoned Mr. Tandon on Saturday on learning that the latter was upset over the incident, while State School Education Minister Prabhuram Choudhary and senior officials also met the Governor, sources said.

At a Teachers’ Day function held on Friday, Mr. Tandon had to wait at his residence as Minister Choudhary was late, a development which officials termed as breach of protocol.

As per protocol, they said, the Governor leaves for a function from Raj Bhawan only after the Minister arrives at the venue.