ADVERTISEMENT

Officials raid border market in Tripura to check quality of traded goods

November 23, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Agartala

Border markets typically involve trade in consumables, locally made handicrafts, and garments.

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Tripura government officials on Wednesday raided a ‘border haat (market)’ at Srinagar in south Tripura after receiving complaints that substandard and expired consumer items were being sold there. They have also taken samples of various perishable items, including fish, for laboratory tests.

The Srinagar-Chhagalnaiya (the latter in Bangladesh) border haat is one of two haats functioning on the zero lines of the International Border with Bangladesh in Tripura. The other is the Kamalasagar-Tarapur border haat in west Tripura.

Border markets typically involve trade in consumables, locally made handicrafts, and garments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the State government said officials accompanied by the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel raided the Srinagar haat, about 130-km from Agartala, to check the products on sale. Samples were collected during the raid for lab tests. Samples of fish and dry fish were collected to determine if formaldehyde had been used to preserve them. The results of the tests are expected in a few days, officials said.

Work is underway to set up three more border haats at Raghna in north Tripura, Kamalpur in Dhalai district, and Nirbhaypur in Sepahijala district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tripura

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US