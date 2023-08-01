Official transferred for stopping communal flare-up, alleges Samajwadi Party

August 01, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party (SP) on August 1 targeted the Uttar Pradesh government for transferring Senior Superintendent of Police of Bareilly Prabhakar Choudhary, alleging the transfer of the Indian Police Service officer of 2010-batch within four hours of stopping the riot-like situation in the city on Sunday proved that the Bharatiya Janata Party government itself instigates riots and punishes the officials who stop communal flare-up.

“Another riot was averted in Bareilly, due to the prudence, promptness and superb controlling working style of the then SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary, who comes from Dalit/backward society. The SSP who stopped the riot was transferred within four hours. It appears that the BJP wanted to get this riot happen and those rioting had direct instructions and protection from Yogiji. Stopping the riots was exasperating to the BJP and Yogiji punished the police captain for this,” said the SP Media Cell.

The SP further alleged that the move shows that the U.P. government discriminates and harasses honest officers. “Prabhakar Choudhary was dutiful, honest and came from Bahujan Samaj i.e. Dalit backward class. BJP/Yogiji did not like this. They need an officer who is dishonest, corrupt, deviating from duty and promoting riots, that’s why the BJP/Yogi government transferred and removed Prabhakar Choudhary. This shows discrimination against Dalit, backward class officers in Yogi regime,” added the SP.

Mr. Choudhary, was transferred Sunday night within hours after he acted against a group of kanwariyas who wanted to take out a procession through an unauthorised route in the district. The police was forced to lathicharge and resort to mild use of force to disperse the aggressive group. Hours later, the SSP was transferred to Lucknow as the Commander of 32nd Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary.

