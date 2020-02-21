Official allays fears of COVID-19 in Ladakh

21 February 2020 14:25 IST

Statement from Director, Health Services, says recent cases were due to other causes

New Delhi

Amid reports that a 36-year-old man was kept in isolation at the SNM Hospital in Leh district, the Ladakh administration clarified on Friday that the patient had shown similar symptoms two months ago and was treated for the same. The patient, who has travel history to Bihar and south India, is in an isolation ward and his blood sample has been sent for further tests.

A statement by Director, Health Services Phuntsog Angchuk said the patient developed the same symptoms on arrival in Leh from Bihar and his condition was currently stable.

Advertising

Advertising

Panic spread in the region after a 52-year-old patient died on February 5. There were messages on social media that the patient had died because of COVID19.

The statement said the patient and his family had no travel history outside Ladakh, adding that he was admitted with “cough, breathlessness and fever” and it was a case of pulmonary tuberculosis.

The statement said that another patient, a 55-year-old man, was admitted to the hospital on February 11 and was suffering from “acute respiratory distress syndrome.” The patient, his family or neighbours do not have a travel history outside Ladakh. “Oxygen saturation was continuously low” and the patient was referred to a Delhi hospital on Friday.