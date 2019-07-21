Officers unhappy with anti-drugs STF chief choice can leave: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the decision to reappoint IPS officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu as the chief of the anti-drugs Special Task Force has been taken amid reports of narcotics becoming an issue again in the State.

Mr. Sidhu was the first chief of the STF set up by the ruling Congress government in 2017. But he was removed last year following reports of a tussle between him and the then Director General of Police Suresh Arora.

‘Seek deputation’

Taking note of reports indicating resentment over posting of Mr. Sidhu again in his earlier role, the Chief Minister said anyone not happy with the development was welcome to leave the State and seek deputation with the Central government.

“If any officer has problems with his orders, such an officer can say so and seek a deputation with the Centre,” said Capt. Amarinder in a statement.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said it was his prerogative to transfer or post any police officer in the best interests of the State.

Mr. Singh has been pleading for a national drugs policy to tackle the problem, which is posing serious concerns for Punjab, where drugs are being smuggled not just from across the India-Pakistan border but also from Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat.