Officers met Kejriwal for training on my orders, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi government’s reforms in education, health and power sectors are unmatched, says Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said senior officers of the State had gone for training in New Delh a few days ago on his orders and met Chief Minister Avind Kejriwal. Hitting out at the Opposition parties for making undue hue and cry over the issue, he said whenever needed he will send his officers for sharpening their administrative skills. He said the Delhi government’s reforms in education, health and power sectors are unmatched and there is no harm in getting training from them.

He said every promise made to the people will be fulfilled.

Mr. Mann said nefarious attempts are being constantly made to undermine the basic character of the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedka

He said unfortunately these attempts are not made by foreigners or Britishers but by some of our own people. “Such attempts need to be nipped in the bud for which people have to join their hands. Baba Sahib had empowered the people through Constitution by giving them the right to vote. Only due to this power, political giants like Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Manpreet Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and several others have been decimated by people from the State’s political canvass,” he said at a function to mark the 131st birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar in Jalandhar.

Drawing a parallel with Pakistan, the Chief Minister said though our neighbouring country had attained freedom a day before our country democracy has never survived there. He said due to the visionary approach of Baba Sahib, the Constitution and constitutional values have flourished in India. On the contrary, nothing such exists in Pakistan.