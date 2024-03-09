ADVERTISEMENT

Officer-in-charge of Sandeshkhali police station transferred

March 09, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

A file photo of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, being produced at the Basirhat court, in North 24 Parganas on Feb. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal government transferred Biswajit Shanpui, the officer-in-charge of Sandeshkhali police station, on March 9 amid the ongoing furore over allegations of sexual abuse and land grabbing against local TMC leaders.

Gopal Sarkar, who previously served as OC in the Basirhat police district, has been appointed as Mr. Shanpui's replacement.

Also read:Sandeshkhali reports misleading, Bengal safest for women, says Mamata Banerjee

Police authorities described the transfers as routine administrative actions, noting a reorganisation of additional officials in the district.

On March 1, the State government removed two officers from the Basirhat police district, following the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Mr. Shahjahan, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab cases in Sandeshkhali, had been on the run for 55 days.

He was arrested by the West Bengal Police in connection with the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5, following which the State government handed over the case to the CID. On Wednesday, the CBI obtained custody of Mr. Shahjahan from the West Bengal CID, following orders by the Calcutta High Court.

The Sandeshkhali region, situated on the fringes of the Sunderbans, had been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to allegations against Mr. Shahjahan and his associates of sexual abuse and land usurpation. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Basirhat police district.

