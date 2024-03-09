GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officer-in-charge of Sandeshkhali police station transferred

March 09, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A file photo of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, being produced at the Basirhat court, in North 24 Parganas on Feb. 29, 2024.

A file photo of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, being produced at the Basirhat court, in North 24 Parganas on Feb. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal government transferred Biswajit Shanpui, the officer-in-charge of Sandeshkhali police station, on March 9 amid the ongoing furore over allegations of sexual abuse and land grabbing against local TMC leaders.

Gopal Sarkar, who previously served as OC in the Basirhat police district, has been appointed as Mr. Shanpui's replacement.

Also read:Sandeshkhali reports misleading, Bengal safest for women, says Mamata Banerjee

Police authorities described the transfers as routine administrative actions, noting a reorganisation of additional officials in the district.

On March 1, the State government removed two officers from the Basirhat police district, following the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Mr. Shahjahan, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab cases in Sandeshkhali, had been on the run for 55 days.

He was arrested by the West Bengal Police in connection with the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5, following which the State government handed over the case to the CID. On Wednesday, the CBI obtained custody of Mr. Shahjahan from the West Bengal CID, following orders by the Calcutta High Court.

The Sandeshkhali region, situated on the fringes of the Sunderbans, had been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to allegations against Mr. Shahjahan and his associates of sexual abuse and land usurpation. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Basirhat police district.

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.