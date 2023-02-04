HamberMenu
Office-bearer of banned PFI held in MP for 'conspiracy against government'

Wasid Khan was associated with the banned Popular Front of India and had been attending the organisation's various programmes and secret meetings since 2017

February 04, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
File picture of security personnel deployed outside a sealed office of Popular Front of India (PFI), in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

File picture of security personnel deployed outside a sealed office of Popular Front of India (PFI), in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested an office-bearer of the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) from Bhopal on the charge of conspiring against the government and indulging in unlawful activities, an official said.

The arrest was made on Friday in connection with a case registered by the State police's Special Task Force (STF) last year, he said.

"PFI member Wasid Khan (26), a resident of Sheopur, was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against govt), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) besides the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the official said.

Khan was associated with the PFI and had been attending the organisation's various programmes and secret meetings since 2017, he said.

In 2019, Khan joined PFI's legal cell National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and held the post of its state general secretary, the official added.

Following his arrest, Khan was presented in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till February 8.

In September last year, the Centre had banned PFI and its associated outfits for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

