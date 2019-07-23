Offshore casinos to be shifted from Mandovi river: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the State government has decided to shift the offshore casinos out of the Mandovi river here, though no alternative site has been finalised.

In a written reply submitted in the Assembly over a question tabled by Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat, Mr. Sawant said the government was also considering to formulate a casino policy for the State.

Six off-shore casinos are currently anchored in the Mandovi river in Panaji. The State government granted a six-month extension to them in March this year.

There has been a demand from a section of people to shift the vessels from the river.

“The government has decided to remove casinos out of the Mandovi river, but till today no alternate feasible site had been finalised,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government was also considering amending rules under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976.

“Once the rules are finalised, the same would be notified,” he said.