Odisha’s tribal heartland erupts into a frenzy anticipating Droupadi Murmu’s victory

Santhal caste tribes assembled and danced together after offering rituals at their forest goddess ‘’Jahira’’ as wished for NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu’s win at her in-laws’ village Pahadpur near Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. | Photo Credit: BIiswaranjan Rout

The tribal heartland in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on July 21 erupted into a frenzy in anticipation of National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu becoming next President of India.

The ecstatic people celebrated the historic moment as Ms. Murmu is set to be the first tribal woman President of India. Her native village, Uparbeda and her in-laws’ village, Pahadpur, is euphoric as the counting of votes for the presidential election began in the morning.

In the run-up to the counting of votes, thousands of laddoos were prepared at Rairangpur, the home town of the former Governor of Jharkhand, for mass distribution. The small town was decorated with lights and flooded with banners congratulating the daughter of soil.

“This is a historic moment in life of everyone irrespective of they being tribal or non-tribal in Odisha. We are proud of Ms. Murmu who hails from this remote part of India. It is a wonderful feeling of accomplishment. The celebration is not going to be over in a day. It could stretch on for months and even a year,” said Gopal Besra, who hails from Tiring, on Odisha-Jharkhand border.

From the morning, school students of Sri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute, Rairangpur, where she worked as a teacher for brief period, gathered to celebrate the day.

“With she becoming the President of India, every institute that she was part of during her lifetime has become special and entered into history book. The excitement among students, teachers and all staff was cannot be expressed in words,” said Rabindra Patnaik, a member of institute’s management committee.

Dressed in traditional attire, men and women from different tribes such as Santals, Ho, Bathudi and Bhumij started to congregate at Pahadpur and Uparbeda. Dance, music and community feasts were organised to mark the occasion.

“She is my aunt. We feel very proud and happy for her. Her identity is no more associated with Pahadpur or Uparbeda. It has transcended beyond India. All over the world, she would be known as President of India,” said Braja Mohan Murmu, nephew of Ms. Murmu.

At Bhubaneswar, students of Rama Devi University, where she had studied, also celebrated the occasion saying her rise to the top constitutional position was matter of time.