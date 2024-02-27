GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha’s tiger estimation indicates presence of 30 tigers in total

In total, 13 adult tigers including seven females and six males were found to be pseudo-melanistic in Similipal Tiger Reserve, and no other wild habitat in the world has pseudo-melanistic tigers

February 27, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Melanistic tiger in Similipal of Odisha



A tiger estimation conducted by Odisha’s Forest and Environment department using the camera trap method tallied a presence of 30 adult tigers in the State, registering a sharp increase from 2022 estimation.

As per the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE), 2022 report, 17 tigers were camera trapped in Odisha while there were total 20 tigers. The All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE-2023-24), report of which was released on Monday, says total 27 unique adult tigers comprising 14 females and 13 males were camera trapped in the State while evidence of another 3 adult tigers were also seen in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), which could not be captured on camera.

“With 24 adult tigers, STR currently holds the largest share of the State’s tiger population. Similipal currently holds all the adult female tigers. In total, 13 adult tigers (seven females and six males) were found to be pseudo-melanistic in Similipal, and no other wild habitat in the world has pseudo-melanistic tigers,” says AOTE report. Moreover, seven cubs which were of less than one year, were also photo-captured in Similipal.

“Apart from Similipal, the Hirakud Wildlife Division and Paralakhemundi Territorial Forest Division, each holds one adult male tiger,” it said.

Another adult male tiger was also found to utilize Greater Similipal tiger landscape. The tiger abundance has increased in Odisha from the previous estimate of All India Tiger Estimation (AITE), 2022.

The AOTE says, “STR, which currently harbours 27 unique adult individuals, has also witnessed an increase from 16 tigers captured through camera traps in 2021-2022. This growth has resulted from strict management actions and scientific conservation practices. The images of eight unique tiger cubs during AOTE, 2023, indicate a recovering population in Similipal landscape.”

The presence of three male tigers in Hirakud Wildlife Division, Paralakhemundi Territorial Division, Keonjhar Territorial and Keonjhar Wildlife Division looks promising and provides hope for a better future for tigers in these habitats, the report said.

Apart from these regions, there is excellent potential for tiger recovery in Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary.

The tiger estimation was carried out in order to keep a close track of the tiger population and develop appropriate management strategy. The estimation was conducted across 47 forest divisions of the State.

