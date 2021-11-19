Odisha’s school transformation programme takes off

BHUBANESWAR

19 November 2021 10:20 IST

CM Naveen Patnaik so far dedicates about 700 schools with new infrastructure

Odisha has pressed the accelerator with transformed classrooms of more than 1,000 government-run schools being rolled out in different districts.

Ever since the school transformation programme was kicked off on November 11, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been on an inauguration spree. The launching of renovated schools would continue till November 24.

Mr. Patnaik on Thursday dedicated 158 transformed high schools in Khordha, Malkangiri, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi districts.

As part of 5T High School Transformation Programme, the existing schools have been renovated and given swanky looks. Old school chairs and tables have been replaced with modern furniture. Classrooms have been refurbished with brighter lighting systems which help illuminate teaching space.

The audio-visual teaching aids, projectors in classrooms, new science laboratories and e-libraries have changed entire ambience of old Government schools. The dilapidated buildings no more look untidy and can compete with any private schools set up in urban areas.

“The school transformation programme has narrowed down the gap between private and a government school as far as imparting quality education is concerned. Children are finding ambience of private schools in their villages,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“In the first phase, 1,075 schools have been transformed in 30 districts. The target to redevelop schools by November 14 – Children’s Day – has been met,” said V. K. Pandian, Secretary 5T (team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit).

The move is expected to put a check on the race to study in private schools located in urban and semi-urban areas.

“Revival of schools with new infrastructure has created an atmosphere conducive to studies. It will help initiatives to raise the education standards,” said Annada Pati, a senior teacher in city’s Sahid Nagar High School which got a facelift under the programme.

The transformation began in Hinjili block, constituency of Odisha CM, involving soft components using technology for better education content and methods to reach children. In planning and execution of the programme, community, alumni, panchayati raj institution representatives and school committees were involved.

As of now 689 schools have been transformed with an objective to instill confidence in children and create opportunities for excellence.