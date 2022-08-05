Odisha’s physically-challenged sore about not being taken as PETs

August 05, 2022 00:50 IST

Government should provide the opportunity, say candidates

Physically-challenged candidates accused the Odisha government of not treating them equally when it comes to recruiting physical education teachers (PETs) in schools.

“Candidates belonging to the category `Persons with Disabilities’ (PwDs), are allowed to pursue programmes such as Bachelor’s in physical education and Master’s in physical education. But during recruitment, the reservation meant for PwD candidates has been withdrawn,” said Bismay Panda, a hearing-impaired candidate, who has completed a Master’s in physical education.

Mr. Panda said, “When the government is incapable of providing employment to PwDs why are these programmes offered to the physically challenged? We are wasting money and time in pursuing these programmes.”

Exemption of reservation

An interdepartmental committee on exemption of reservation under the chairmanship of secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department said, “Since the physical requirements for the post and nature of the job require physical fitness, the incumbent PwDs are not suitable to hold such posts.” The committee allowed the School and Mass Education department to go ahead with recruitment, without reservation for PwDs.

“We have been unfairly treated by the government. There has been reservation for all teachers’ posts except PETs. Odisha has produced a Para-Olympian who had won a gold medal. Besides, physically-challenged sports personnel have brought laurels for the State,” said Sukant Sahoo, another physically-challenged aspirant.

Mr. Sahoo said physically-challenged candidates have been absorbed as Odisha Administrative Officers and are performing excellently. The candidates alleged there was concerted effort by vested groups in the government to not allow PwDs to enter the workforce. As per the 2011 census, the population of PwDs is 12.44 lakh in the State.

