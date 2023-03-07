ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha’s OPTCL bags CBIP Award-2022 for best-performing transmission power sector

March 07, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

According to OPTCL, the State-run utility has been conferred with this award for the first time since its inception

The Hindu Bureau

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, the State-run transmission utility, has been conferred with the Central Board of Irrigation and Power Award 2022 for the ‘best-performing transmission power sector’. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), the State-run transmission utility, has been conferred with the Central Board of Irrigation and Power Award 2022 for the ‘best-performing transmission power sector’.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of OPTCL along with Prashanta Kumar Majhi, Senior General Manager, and Chitta Ranjan Mishra, Deputy General Manager received the award from R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy in New Delhi.

According to OPTCL, the State-run utility has been conferred with this award for the first time since its inception, for its remarkable project execution, asset addition, system availability, innovative measures, disaster mitigation, safety initiatives and adoption and harnessing of latest technologies and smart solutions.

The OPTCL was also praised for its turnaround strategies, efficiency, and environmental criteria for transmitting quality and reliable and secured power with minimum transmission loss to its stakeholders.

CBIP since its inception in 1927 confers with this award on its Foundation Day to distinguished power utilities in recognition of their excellent performance and achievements.

