Odisha’s new high school uniforms run into controversy

July 12, 2023 12:00 am | Updated July 13, 2023 02:26 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Naveen Patnaik government’s plan to introduce a new uniform for high school students has set off a controversy as Opposition parties have questioned the choice of colour for the uniforms.

Boys and girls in high school (Classes 9 and 10) will be provided with white and hunter green shirts in stripes. The boys’ collar and pants are also in hunter green. Girls will have a green coloured blazer and pant.

All government and government-aided schools will be provided with two pairs of uniforms (worth ₹550), one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks (₹200), one T-shirt (₹125), and one track pant (₹125). The Directorate of Secondary Education has directed all District Collectors to complete procurement and distribution by July 15.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress alleged the green colour resembles the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) party’s colour.

“The BJD government has suddenly changed the colour of uniform to green. Instead of giving importance to quality education, it has chosen to influence the minds of young kids and their parents. The government should have held wider consultations before finalising the uniform,” Aparajita Sarangi, BJP leader and MP from Bhubaneswar, said.

Bijay Kumar Patnaik, former Chief Secretary and now Campaign Committee Chairperson of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, said it was highly unethical to use green prominently in school uniforms.

“As the ruling party is largely identified with green colour, the government should have kept schools above petty politics. Instead of ensuring a bright future for students coming to Odia-medium schools, the government is treating them as future voters,” Mr. Bijay Kumar Patnaik said.

Both Opposition parties have been opposing the wider use of green in different infrastructure projects. Newly constructed bridges have also been painted in green colour, for instance. A few days ago, Ms. Sarangi had objected to the use of the green colour on stage and on the ceilings in different districts when V. K. Pandian, Private Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, addressed gatherings.

Both Opposition parties have also alleged that the BJD government began its election campaigning by spending funds from the State exchequer. A BJD spokesperson refused to comment, saying the party had nothing do with decisions of the State government.