Odisha’s new CS takes charge

Senior bureaucrat Asit Kumar Tripathy took charge as Chief Secretary of Odisha on Monday.

Mr. Tripathy, a 1986 batch IAS officer, replaced Aditya Prasad Padhi who assumed charge as the State Election Commissioner.

Mr. Padhi handed over charge to Mr. Tripathy in the presence of senior officials of the State government at the Lok Seva Bhavan here.

Mr. Tripathy became the 43rd Chief Secretary of the State after Mr. Padhi took voluntary retirement from service before joining as the SEC.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Tripathy was the Development Commissioner and also in-charge of the Home Department and Chief Administrator of Special Development Project for the KBK region.

After assuming office, Mr. Tripathy said that he would ensure faster movement of files in all government offices in the State.

He said he would expect all government departments to adhere to the Chief Minister’s 5T formula – teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time – to bring about transformational change in the State.