Odisha’s migrant workers miss HIV test

Over 1.5 lakh HIV infection- prone migrant labourers, who returned to Odisha’s Ganjam district for elections and the Dandanata festival, could not be tested for the infection due to lack of proper motivation and infrastructure.

Migrant labourers make Ganjam the eighth most HIV infection-prone district in the country. They also transmit HIV to women, especially their spouses.

Yet recent experience has shown that they are still out of reach of regular screening for HIV, said Brundaban Panda of the Gobind Pradhan Smruti Sansad.

Most of the HIV-infected persons in Ganjam are migrant labourers working at Surat in Gujarat. The BJD and the BJP had motivated them to return to Ganjam for voting.

No efforts

“But no political party has made any effort to increase AIDS awareness among them or to get them tested when they returned,” said Lokanath Mishra of ARUNA, which has been working with HIV-positive persons and migrant workers for over two decades.

Another problem is lack of adequate facilities in the district for regular screening.

Every year around 1,47,000 people of this district are tested for HIV, of which 60,000 are pregnant women. The target is to prevent HIV transfer from infected mothers to newborns. The test facility is not adequate to screen the large number of migrant workers.