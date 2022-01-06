Odisha’s electoral roll finalised

Number of voters rises to 3,29,83,643, gender ratio improves

Odisha’s total number of voters has gone up to 3,29,83,643, and with improved gender ratio.

The final electoral roll, which has been published on the completion of a summary revision, says the total number of electors in the State is 3,29,83,643, including 1,67,96,603 men and 1,61,83,835 women. A total of 3,025 voters belong to the third gender category of transpeople.

In 2021, the total number of electors was 3,25,52,202, to which 4,31,441 additional electors appear in the current electoral rolls of 2022.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, Chief Electoral Officer, said that the final electoral rolls for 2022 had been published in the offices of all 58 Sub-Collectors and 37,606 polling stations of the State.

“The gender ratio of the electors in the electoral roll has increased from 958 to 964,” Mr. Lohani said.

As many as 18,65,570 claims and objections were received by the office of the CEO. Out of this, 12,02,101 (64.44%) were received online and 6,63,469 (35.56%) were received offline.

“During the special summary revision, 9,50,789 new electors have been enrolled in electoral rolls while 3,82,601 names have been deleted. Correction of 3,82,601 electors’ record have been made,” the CEO’s office said in a release.

“The electoral photo identity card will be delivered to electors free of cost by Speed Post. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Department of Posts in this regard,” it said.