Odisha’s daily COVID-19 cases drop below 5,000

BHUBANESWAR

12 June 2021 11:34 IST

Odisha reported less than 5,000 daily COVD-19 cases for the first time in 53 days with the State reporting 4,852 cases on June 12.

The State last reported less than 5,000 cases at 4,851 on April 21. Odisha’s total case load stands at 8,47,313. It’s active cases stands at 62,515, which had once crossed the one lakh mark.

Highest number of cases — 649 — were reported from Khordha district followed by 500 in Cuttack. Jajpur and Balasore are two other districts where new cases were found above 300.

The State has been steadily reporting a decline in the daily spike in COVID-19 cases since the fourth week of May.

Test Positivity Rate (TPR), an indication of prevalence of infection, is 7.22% compared to 7.87% on June 11. Of the 67,122 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 4,852 persons were found infected. The TPR was once hovering around 23% in the State while TPR in some districts had soared to above 55%. The highest daily spike of 12,852 was reported on May 23.

47 persons were reported dead in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,257, the highest ever single-day death toll. As death audits have picked up at the district level, the number of deaths has been gradually rising.

Out of 30 districts in Odisha, nine currently have more than 2,500 actives cases, which put them in the red category. Another nine districts have active cases between 1,000 and 1,500 for which they have been marked yellow. The remaining 12 districts are green as total active cases 1,000.

Since the beginning of June, the number of patients recovering daily has exceeded the number of fresh cases.