Odisha’s Crime Branch wants SIMs verification only with phone number linked to Aadhaar

May 20, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police issued a strict guideline for availing mobile SIMs in the State, making the tele-verification with phone number linked with Aadhaar, mandatory.

The guideline came after it was observed that the misuse of fake or pre-activated SIMs was posing a threat to the national security apart from affecting individuals.

Last week, Odisha’s Special Task Force had arrested three persons on charges of misusing dozens of pre-activated SIMs.

Anti-social media

“They were fraudulently procuring huge numbers of SIMs in other people’s name and selling One Time Passwords (OTPs) to various clients including some Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO) or ISI agents in Pakistan as well as India. In return, they would be paid by Pakistani agents based in India,” said STF Chief Jai Narayan Pankaj.

Moreover, the accused persons were in touch with a female PIO agent who was arrested last year in an Official Secrets Act or honey-trap case in Rajasthan.

“These OTPs were then used to create various accounts or channels on social media like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and Instagram and online shopping sites like Amazon and Flipkart. These are also used in opening email accounts. People will think that these accounts are owned by an Indian but they actually operated from Pakistan,” said Mr. Pankaj.

The social media platform are used in various kinds of anti-India activities like spying, communication with terrorists, radicalisation, running anti-India propaganda, fuelling anti-India or divisive sentiments on social media, sextortion and honey-trapping.

At a meeting of all telecom service providers with the Crime Branch of the State Police, the misuse of SIMs was discussed threadbare.

In May 2022, as many as 20,000 SIMs along with cash of ₹14 lakh were seized in various places of the State. A SIM box machine with a large number of SIMs were also confiscated from Mayurbhanj district in September 2022 and another seizure of 17,000 SIMs was made at Bhubaneswar.

The Crime Branch said it had become a matter of grave concern for the enforcement agencies to contain such activities as it endangered even the national security.

Safety mechanism

“For tele-verification, calls should be made to the phone number linked to Aadhaar card only. Dealers having permanent shops should only be allowed to sell SIMs. The Telecom Service Providers (TSP) should devise a mechanism for the customers to complain about the fake SIM and get it deactivated,” said the premier investigating agency.

“Those Point Of Sales (POS) who are caught violating the standard of procedure for SIM activation should be blacklisted. TSPs should create awareness among the customers regarding the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) tool that enables customers to verify and ascertain as to how many SIMs are in use in their name with/without their knowledge,” it pointed out.

“TSPs should have internal surveillance mechanism over those activated SIMs lying dormant continuously but are being recharged regularly,” said the agency.

“Henceforth, in cases involving bulk seizure of such SIMs, the role of all concerned officials of the telecom service provider would also be brought under the purview of investigation, for conspiring to issue such SIMs. Suitable legal action shall be initiated against them along with others in the supply chain,” said Arun Bothra, Additional Director-General of Police (Crime Branch).

