Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses three lakh-mark, death toll

Bhubaneswar

07 November 2020 14:00 IST

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crossed the three lakh-mark on Saturday as 1,372 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,410, a health department official said.

The fresh infections reported from all the 30 districts have taken the state’s caseload to 3,00,140, he said.

Of the 1,372 new cases, 796 were detected in quarantine centres, and the rest found during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 145, followed by Cuttack at 121 and Nuapada at 108, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, “Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

Three fresh fatalities were reported from Khurda and two each from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Bargarh.

One each died in the districts of Puri, Balasore, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Bhadrak.

Khurda has accounted for the highest number of fatalities so far at 245, followed by Ganjam at 231 and Cuttack at 118. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to pre-existing ailments.

Odisha currently has 13,503 active patients, while 2,85,174 people have recovered from the disease.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 6.14%, the official said.

Over 48.88 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far, including 50,385 on Friday, he added.