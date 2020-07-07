Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

Bhubaneswar

07 July 2020 13:31 IST

A 48-year-old man suffering from chronic liver disease and diabetes died in Cuttack.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday with 571 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 42 as four more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.

The state’s tally stands at 10,097, he said.

While fresh cases were detected in 21 districts, deaths were reported from Ganjam (3) and Cuttack (1).

In Ganjam, two men, aged 70 and 60, who were also suffering from diabetes died. Another 53-year-old man died in the district.

Two more persons who tested positive for COVID-19 died, but the health department attributed their deaths to cancer. With this, the number of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 but died due to other reasons has risen to 12.

These cases include an 80-year-old man from Cuttack who was suffering from prostate cancer with metastasis, and a 45-year-old man of Mayurbhanj who was suffering from esophageal cancer.

Ganjam has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 24. Khurda has reported seven deaths, Cuttack five, and Angul, Bargarh, Gajapati, Jajpur, Puri and Sundergarh one each, the official said.

Of the 571 new cases, 403 were reported from different quarantine centres while 168 were local contacts, the official said, adding that contact tracing and follow-up actions are underway.

Ganjam reported the highest number of fresh cases at 273, followed by 56 in Gajapati, 51 in Sundergarh, 37 in Khurda, 29 in Cuttack, 28 in Balasore, 17 in Jagatsinghpur, 16 in Jajpur, 14 in Mayurbhanj and 10 in Rayagada.

Eleven other districts reported fresh cases in single digit, according to the official.

There are 3,557 active cases in the state and 6,486 patients have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 5,546 COVID-19 samples were tested and a total of 3,02,780 tests have been conducted in the state so far, the official said.

Odisha will start a serology survey in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Ganjam from Tuesday.