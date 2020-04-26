Odisha’s COVID-19 positive count crosses 100

Odisha’s COVID-19 positive case count has crossed 100, following the detection of nine new cases in Jajpur and Sundargarh districts during the past 24 hours.

While six persons, who returned from West Bengal, tested positive in Jajpur, Sundargarh reported three new cases. The total cases now has reached 103.

Six men who tested positive in Jajpur were aged between 23 and 57. According to Odisha’s Information and Public Relation department, these men had travel history to Kolkata.

As per the latest health update, the three persons in Sundargarh, including two men and a woman, had come in close contact with a relative who had tested positive earlier. The State government has begun contact-tracing of all persons found positive.

On Saturday, the government declared that all three infected persons in Sundargarh had recovered. Now, the detection of three new cases has left the administration worried.

The Health and Family Welfare department sources said a total 22,816 tests using RT PCR method and 4,975 rapid antibody tests were carried out in the State. Of the total tests, 103 were found to be positive. Now, 68 are active COVID-19 cases, 35 have been discharged and one is reported dead.

Highest in Khordha

As of now, highest 46 positive cases were detected in Khordha district followed by Jajpur with 18 and Bhadrak with 16 cases. Balasore has reported 10 cases.

The reason behind the recent rise in positive cases in the State is attributed to the arrival of people from West Bengal. According to the government, 39 cases with travel history to the neighbouring State were reported from the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur. The government is currently enforcing a 60-hour complete shutdown in the three districts.

Odisha’s border with West Bengal has been sealed. As many as 37 motorable roads connecting Balasore and West Bengal are manned by State police. Besides, people residing in border villages have been asked to stop clandestine entry of people from West Bengal. Similarly, security in 22 roads connecting Mayurbhanj district and West Bengal has been increased.