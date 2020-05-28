Odisha’s COVID-19 mortality rate one of the lowest in the world, says Chief Minister

BHUBANESWAR

28 May 2020 19:28 IST

Sing “Bande Utkal Janani” at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday to honour those who have worked tirelessly to fight the pandemic, says Naveen Patnaik.

Claiming that Odisha’s coronavirus (COVID-19) mortality rate was one of the lowest in the world, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged people to sing “Bande Utkal Janani”, considered the State song, at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday to honour all those who have worked tirelessly to fight the pandemic.

“The mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world. Besides, more than 50% of the infected people have recovered and gone home,” said Mr. Patnaik in a video message.

While 75 persons were discharged taking the number of recoveries to 887 on Thursday, 67 positive cases were detected taking the total to 1,660. The number of active cases stood at 776 and seven persons had died, according to State Health department.

“The time has come for us to acknowledge and honour all our people who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe. In this context, I request all of you who are connected to the soil of Odisha, wherever you are in the world, to join us and sing Bande Utkal Janani at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday. The objective is to inspire our COVID warriors, to respect their sacrifice and motivate them in their efforts,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“This will also inspire us, strengthen our commitment to continue the fight, provide unparalleled energy and zeal to all of us. The future may have more challenge. But this will provide us strength to face the challenges successfully and work with renewed commitment.”

Mr. Patnaik said for the last two months, the entire world has been passing through a very critical situation. “At the time when the pandemic was spreading its tentacles across the world devastating many of the powerful and rich nations, Odisha started its war against COVID-19. Our only priority then was to save our people. The single most important thing for me was to save every precious life. All our initiatives and policies were directed towards this end.” Now it has been more than two months. Odisha’s efforts have been recognised at all levels, he added.

“It’s indeed a major achievement for a State like Odisha and its people. Powerful nations of the world, rich States of our country have not been able to achieve this feat.”

Stating that lakhs of labourers have returned home in the past two months, Mr. Patnaik claimed that the State has been able to manage each new phase effectively. “The credit goes to our COVID warriors who have been working day and night, with sacrifice and commitment.”

From frontline health workers, PRIs and people’s representatives, government employees cutting across all departments, private sector employees, self-help group members, service minded individuals — all have worked round the clock keeping their personal lives aside providing service to the people, said Mr. Patnaik.

He also expressed gratitude to the people for their massive support to all initiatives of his government in the war against COVID-19.