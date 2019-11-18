Odisha’s border disputes with four States remain unresolved

Odisha continues to have unresolved border disputes with four neighbouring States in its eight out of 30 districts even decades after Independence.

Dialogues to resolve disputes with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand were in different stages and efforts were on to find permanent solutions, the Naveen Patnaik government told the Assembly recently.

“Fourteen of the 30 districts share borders with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Except disputes over Kotia villages in Koraput district bordering Andhra Pradesh, there is no major border conflict,” said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi.

Odisha has a long history of disputes with Andhra Pradesh which shares border with the State in five districts — Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Joint inspections

Although joint inspections have been conducted by both the States in 21 villages and one reserve forest in Ganjam district, its report has not been prepared yet and hence no progress has been made in resolving the dispute. Similar is the situation in Gajapati district where joint inspections have been completed in 16 villages.

The State government, however, admitted to have unresolved disputes with Andhra Pradesh in regard to 21 villages under Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district.

Recently, an Assembly committee headed by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro recommended the government to open a police station in Kotia gram panchayat. It also emphasised on non-shifting of schools despite low enrolment rate.

Odisha is trying to settle border disputes with West Bengal on the basis of revenue maps drawn by then Balasore District Collector in 1938. Now, the Collectors of Balasore district of Odisha and Purba Medinipur of West Bengal have been advised to resolve the dispute amicable. The two States make claims over 27 plots.

Joint inspections have been completed in eight villages of Mayurbhanj district and Director of Land Records and Surveys of West Bengal has been intimated to make necessary changes, Mr. Marndi said.

The border dispute between Odisha and Jharkhand arises due to change in course of river Baitarani. A joint inspection by the two States is proposed while there is no other disputes, said the Minister.