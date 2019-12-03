Odisha’s blueprint for clean, green State

The Odisha government has prepared a blueprint on five thematic areas including plantation, air and water pollution, energy and management of plastic to project the State as a clean and green one.

Under the Green Odisha Campaign, the government will enhance plantation activities by three times in coordination with other departments to reach such as horticulture, soil conservation, watershed mission, water resources and tribal development department, so that 15 crore seedlings will be planted in the current year. At present five crores seedlings are planted annually under different afforestation schemes. A multi-pronged approach has been adopted in the forest and environment department by involving Vana Surakshya Samities (VSS) and Eco Development Committee (EDC). Moreover, intensive foot patrolling and fire surveillance is being done to utilise modern technology for maintenance and enhancement for forest in the State.

Coastal shelter belt plantation would be given priority to minimise the adverse impacts of cyclone. Emphasis will be given on plantation along all rivers apart from Mahanadi under the Green Mahanadi Mission.

Air quality

On air pollution front, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) monitors air quality in 17 urban centres. Based on five-year air quality data, action plans have already been prepared for seven cities — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Talcher, Angul, Rourkela and Kalinga Nagar — which don’t conform to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

As per the decision, the SPCB has been advised to work out quarterly actionable points so that more effective review can be taken up at the district level.

The SPCB report says the water quality parameter do not conform in 19 stretches on 11 rivers. However, in 13 of these stretches, the water quality exceeds the standards marginally. River waters are polluted mostly because of the discharge of untreated sewage. Authorities have been asked to expedite construction of under-construct Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTP). Only 11 STPs are in operation in different urban centres.

Similarly, the State government has decided to set up large solar power plants, apart from encouraging individuals to use solar power.